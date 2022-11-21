EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State University Spartans are ranked at No. 12 in the most recent NCAA College Basketball Rankings.

The Spartans are at 3-1 for the season so far, with their most recent win being on Friday against Villanova, with a final score of 73-71.

MSU was unranked in the AP preseason poll, but the success the team is seeing at this current point in the season has head coach Tom Izzo full of pride for his team.

With a brutal early schedule, the Spartans figured to need some time to gain their footing. Tom Izzo has them moving at an accelerated pace.

Michigan State lost by one to Gonzaga on an aircraft carrier and knocked off Kentucky in double overtime.

“It’s everything that we thought it would be,” Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard said. “This is what we signed up for, this is what we wanted.”

MSU’s next basketball game will be Saturday, against the University of Alabama, which is ranked No. 18 in the country.