MSU basketball to play Butler in 2021 Gavitt Tipoff Games

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLNS) — The BIG EAST Conference and Big Ten Conference have announced the eight men’s college basketball matchups that will take place from Nov. 15-18, 2021.
One of those eight matchups will have Michigan State heading to Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis to take on Butler. That matchup will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 17.
The University of Michigan will face off with Seton Hall in Ann Arbor on Nov. 16.
This will be the 6th edition of the Gavitt Tipoff Games, which were named after Dave Gavitt, the founder of the BIG EAST. Gavitt was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006
You can view all the matchups below:
2021 Gavitt Tipoff Games Schedule
Monday, Nov. 15
Providence at Wisconsin
Illinois at Marquette
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Seton Hall at Michigan
Creighton at Nebraska
Wednesday, Nov. 17
Michigan State at Butler
St John’s at Indiana
Thursday, Nov. 18
Ohio State at Xavier
Rutgers at DePaul