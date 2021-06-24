MSU basketball to play Butler in 2021 Gavitt Tipoff Games

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLNS) — The BIG EAST Conference and Big Ten Conference have announced the eight men’s college basketball matchups that will take place from Nov. 15-18, 2021.

One of those eight matchups will have Michigan State heading to Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis to take on Butler. That matchup will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

The University of Michigan will face off with Seton Hall in Ann Arbor on Nov. 16.

This will be the 6th edition of the Gavitt Tipoff Games, which were named after Dave Gavitt, the founder of the BIG EAST. Gavitt was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006

You can view all the matchups below:

2021 Gavitt Tipoff Games Schedule

Monday, Nov. 15

Providence at Wisconsin

Illinois at Marquette

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Seton Hall at Michigan

Creighton at Nebraska

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Michigan State at Butler

St John’s at Indiana

Thursday, Nov. 18

Ohio State at Xavier

Rutgers at DePaul