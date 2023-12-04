LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With a 4-3 record to start the season, the Michigan State men’s basketball team is set to begin Big Ten play on Tuesday at home against Wisconsin.
Tom Izzo is meeting with the media at noon to preview the matchup.
by: Ian Kress
