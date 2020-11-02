MSU breakout star Ricky White named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One of the many pleasant surprises for Michigan State football fans in Saturday’s upset win over the Michigan Wolverines was the emergence of freshman wide receiver Ricky White.

White set a school record for a freshman with 196 receiving yards on eight catches and also scored a touchdown.

Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week 👀 @Only1RW pic.twitter.com/ytAXybaH0V — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 2, 2020

White’s performance was good enough to earn him Big Ten co-freshman of the week honors.

MSU quarterback Rocky Lombardi and White showed new-found chemistry against the Wolverines after connecting just one time for five yards the previous week against Rutgers.

Ricky White Highlights vs. Michigan Wolverines | 2020 Regular Season Week 9 9, 10/31/2020 pic.twitter.com/ZC4sqstAzu — Michigan St. on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) October 31, 2020

Next for the Spartans will be a trip to Iowa City to take on the Hawkeyes.

Despite the big win over the Wolverines and Iowa being 0-2 on the season, the Hawkeyes opened as a seven-point favorite over MSU.