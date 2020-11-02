countdown
Election Day is here!

MSU breakout star Ricky White named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One of the many pleasant surprises for Michigan State football fans in Saturday’s upset win over the Michigan Wolverines was the emergence of freshman wide receiver Ricky White.

White set a school record for a freshman with 196 receiving yards on eight catches and also scored a touchdown.

White’s performance was good enough to earn him Big Ten co-freshman of the week honors.

MSU quarterback Rocky Lombardi and White showed new-found chemistry against the Wolverines after connecting just one time for five yards the previous week against Rutgers.

Next for the Spartans will be a trip to Iowa City to take on the Hawkeyes.

Despite the big win over the Wolverines and Iowa being 0-2 on the season, the Hawkeyes opened as a seven-point favorite over MSU.

