MSU football legend Hank Bullough passes away at age 85

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan State University Athletics Hall of Famer Henry Bullough has passed away. Mr. Bullough passed away at the age of 85.
Hank played football at MSU from 1951 to 1954, coached at MSU, played and was a coach in the NFL.
Four generations of his family have went on to follow in his footsteps and play at MSU.
“Michigan State has lost a great Spartan and the game of football has lost a coaching legend,” Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said in a released statement.
“The Spartan football family has lost a truly great Spartan,” according to part of a statement sent out by MSU Football on Twitter.
