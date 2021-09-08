MSU football, men’s basketball players to get $6,000 from United Wholesale Mortgage

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Every Michigan State football and men’s basketball players will receive $500 per month stipends, totaling $6,000 from United Wholesale Mortgage, Mat Ishbia’s company.

In total, 133 student-athletes will get the payments during the 2021-22 season.

Ishbia made MSU Athletics’ history when he donated $32 million to the program in February, the largest single cash commitment in MSU’s history from an individual.

“The Spartan family sticks together, and that’s what makes MSU athletics so special,” said Mat Ishbia, president and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage. “Each player contributes to the team in a positive way and we’re excited to help support them, while also helping educate consumers about the benefits of independent mortgage brokers.”

Ishbia is a former walk-on MSU basketball player and was part of the 2000 national championship winning team.

UWM currently employs several former MSU athletes, including Mateen Cleaves, Charlie Bell and Adam Wolfe, all of whom were on the 2000 national championship team with Ishbia.

“I was a star athlete and having access to resources like this would have made a huge difference in my career in a very positive way,” said Mateen Cleaves, former MSU point guard and national champion, and current leadership coach at UWM. “What UWM is doing for these Spartan athletes is unprecedented, and aligns closely with what Coach Izzo and MSU taught us, which is to always take care of our family.”