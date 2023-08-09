EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Fall camp continues to roll on for Michigan State’s football team and after hearing from offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson on Monday, along with running backs coach Effrem Reed, it’s the defense who will now have to answer questions from the media.

Defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton and defensive line coach Diron Reynolds will be made available following practice.

The Spartans’ line is in the midst of a ton of change with a new position coach in Reynolds along with the addition of several players from the portal.

Freshman Bai Jobe could come in and make an immediate impact on the edge considering he was the No. 1 overall prospect for the Class of 2023 in the state of Oklahoma.

Getting to the quarterback will be an area the Spartans will want to hone in on after finishing 43rd in the nation in sacks per game at 2.4.