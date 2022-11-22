EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Jagger Joshua spoke Tuesday after accusing an Ohio State University hockey player of using racial slurs during a Nov. 11 game.

Jagger Joshua (MSU Athletics)

The MSU senior forward hockey player, who is Black, released a statement Monday night on social media claiming a Buckeye player used a racial slur multiple times during their Nov. 11 game at Munn Ice Arena.

Jagger additionally said the player was given a game misconduct penalty after one of the officials allegedly overheard one of the slurs.

OSU senior forward Kamil Sadlocha was the only player in the game to receive a game misconduct penalty.

Still, Joshua said he doesn’t understand why the Big Ten Conference or the Ohio State Department of Athletics haven’t taken further action.

Jagger also said in the conference Tuesday that this is not the first time he encountered language like that on the ice. He said there were issues when he was younger and playing in club hockey leagues.

Despite the Big Ten Conference not taking any further action Joshua said that people’s support on social media has made a difference.

“The inaction has left me feeling confused and pessimistic about the movement of diversity within hockey culture,” Joshua stated. “The ignorance of racism does not belong in our game, and I feel that I need to make people aware that this incident occurred, because without acknowledgement, the problem gets worse.”

MSU athletic director Alan Haller and Spartans hockey head coach Adam Nightingale released statements in support of Joshua.

“Michigan State athletics stands with Jagger Joshua and commends him for having the courage to speak up against racial injustice,” Haller stated. “As a department, we are committed to providing opportunities for all student-athletes to compete in a space free from discrimination, racism or hate.”

Sadlocha joined the Buckeyes in 2018, overlapping one season with Jagger Joshua’s older brother Dakota, who played four seasons with the Buckeyes before going pro.

Sadlocha played in both games last weekend against Notre Dame, recording no points or penalties in the two games.