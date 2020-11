DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 31: Patrick Khodorenko #55 of the Michigan State Spartans skates up ice with the puck against the Ferris State Bulldogs in the third period of the consolation game during the Great Lakes Invitational Hockey Tournament on day two at Little Caesars Arena on December 31, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Michigan State defeated Ferris State 5-2. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Big Ten released the first half of the schedule for the college hockey season today. The Spartans will start their season on Thursday, Nov. 19 with two games against Arizona State.

WE’VE GOT GAMES!!



Check out the first half of our 2020-21 schedule! pic.twitter.com/hbdc8bwPCj — MSU_Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) November 5, 2020

MSU will play 10 games before their break in December and will play a total of 24 conference games.

The Big Ten Tournament will take place March 18-21.