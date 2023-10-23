EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Coming off a 49-0 loss to rival Michigan over the weekend, Michigan State football interim coach Harlon Barnett will meet with the media at 12:30 for his weekly news conference.
MSU suffered its worst loss ever at Spartan Stadium and was shut out at home by Michigan for the first time since 1985.
The Wolverines found the endzone seven times, while the Spartans punted the ball seven times and never made it into the red zone.
MSU’s losing streak is now up to five games as they will look to snap it on the road this weekend against Minnesota.