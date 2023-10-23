EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Coming off a 49-0 loss to rival Michigan over the weekend, Michigan State football interim coach Harlon Barnett will meet with the media at 12:30 for his weekly news conference.

MSU suffered its worst loss ever at Spartan Stadium and was shut out at home by Michigan for the first time since 1985.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, left, and Michigan State interim head coach Harlon Barnett, right, shake hands following an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Michigan State quarterback Katin Houser looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil, left, breaks up a pass intended for Michigan State wide receiver Tre Mosley, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Michigan State quarterback Sam Leavitt (4) is hit out of bounds by Michigan defensive back DJ Waller Jr. (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. Waller was penalized for a late hit. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Michigan State running back Nathan Carter (5) runs against Michigan defensive back Ja’Den McBurrows (18) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Michigan State interim coach Harlon Barnett looks on during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

The Wolverines found the endzone seven times, while the Spartans punted the ball seven times and never made it into the red zone.

MSU’s losing streak is now up to five games as they will look to snap it on the road this weekend against Minnesota.