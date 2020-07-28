MSU Lands Top Canadian Basketball Recruit

The Michigan State basketball coaching staff continues to land commitments from some of the best high school basketball players available. This morning, Canada’s best high school basketball player, Enoch Boakye, announced his commitment to play at Michigan State.

The 6-foot-10, 240 pound Boakye won a silver medal with Canada’s U-16 National Team at the FIBA U16 Americas Championship 2019.

During an interview with Rivals.com, where he announced his commitment, Boakye explained the reasoning behind his decision in choosing Michigan State came from the amount of attention he received from Coach Tom Izzo and his coaching staff.

“The first time he (Coach Tom Izzo) came to see me, it’s been 20 years since he came down to Canada to see a Canadian prospect and that was huge that really touched me and was like, I felt loved,” said Boakye.

Boakye joins the No. 1 prospect in the United States, Ypsilanti Lincoln’s Emoni Bates, in MSU’s 2022 recruiting class.

With his commitment to Michigan Sate he turned down offers from Arizona, Brigham Young University, the University of Denver, and the University of Houston.