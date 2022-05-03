A Spartan alum is coming back to campus to coach the MSU men’s hockey team.

The Athletic Department announced that Adam Nightingale will take over the program.

“Adam has a passion for the school and the program, and his combination of skill development, player development and recruiting ties promises to make the next era of Spartan hockey a successful chapter in the storied history of a proud program,” said Athletic Director Alan Haller in a press release.

Nightingale isn’t just a Spartan alum. He served as an assistant coach for the Detroit Red Wings in 2019-20 – part of his four years of service with the NHL. He most recently served as head coach of the United States National Team Development Program. The team won a silver medal at the U.S. Under-18 Men’s World Championship just last week.

He also served as an alternate captain of the Spartan hockey team for two years while attending MSU (he played from 2003-2005) and previously served as the director of hockey operations.

“I’m extremely thankful and humbled to have the opportunity to lead at Michigan State University,” said Nightingale in a press release. “Spartan hockey is a source of pride for the University, the East Lansing community, and the entire state of Michigan.”

Nightingale is the school’s 8th hockey coach. He replaces Danton Cole, who left the school a few weeks ago after five seasons at the helm. Cole, who also used to play for the Spartans, was 58-101-12 during his tenure.