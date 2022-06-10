EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State has decided who will be running their softball program.
Sharonda McDonald-Kelley has been named as the head softball coach at MSU, Athletic Director Alan Haller announced Friday.
Prior to coming to the Spartans, McDonald-Kelley spent four seasons at Campbell University, where she had a 101-81 record and advanced to the NCAA Regional in the last two seasons.
“I’m excited to welcome Sharonda McDonald-Kelley to our Spartan family,” Haller said. “She’s experienced great success as both a coach and a student-athlete, and has a plan to help Spartan softball achieve similar results. She is a teacher of the game, with a proven track record of skill development, helping student-athletes maximize their potential as she did during her record-breaking college career.
She has a wealth of experience at several successful major Division 1 programs. And with her demonstrated success of back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances as head coach at Campbell, she’s proven she has the ability to successfully implement her approach in a short period of time.”MSU Athletic Director Alan Haller
McDonald-Kelley has big shoes to fill after the retirement of longtime coach Jacquie Joseph, who was at the helm for 29 seasons.
Before she was at Campbell, McDonald-Kelley spent 10 years as an assistant coach at Ohio State, Florida, Texas Tech, LSU, Ohio and Texas Southern.
“I want to thank God for this incredible opportunity,” McDonald-Kelley said. “I would also like to thank Vice President and Director of Athletics Alan Haller for the opportunity to lead the Michigan State softball program. The vision for the softball program and the investment into that vision was clear to me from the beginning. I could feel the pride ingrained in the culture of Michigan State athletics and know I will have the full support of the administration. Core values and family are very important to me. My family and I are excited to embrace the Spartan culture and become part of the community.”
“I have a lot of respect for Jacquie Joseph, for the foundation she’s built at Michigan State and for the ambassador she’s been for softball, the Big Ten and the Michigan State program,” McDonald-Kelley said. “I am looking forward to building upon the foundation she laid and will continue to push the program forward. I am truly honored and excited for this opportunity. We can build something really special here and I fully expect this team to be competing for conference championships. I am ready to get to work and put a great product on the field.”New MSU Softball Coach Sharonda McDonald Kelley