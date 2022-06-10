EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State has decided who will be running their softball program.

Sharonda McDonald-Kelley has been named as the head softball coach at MSU, Athletic Director Alan Haller announced Friday.

Prior to coming to the Spartans, McDonald-Kelley spent four seasons at Campbell University, where she had a 101-81 record and advanced to the NCAA Regional in the last two seasons.

“I’m excited to welcome Sharonda McDonald-Kelley to our Spartan family,” Haller said. “She’s experienced great success as both a coach and a student-athlete, and has a plan to help Spartan softball achieve similar results. She is a teacher of the game, with a proven track record of skill development, helping student-athletes maximize their potential as she did during her record-breaking college career. She has a wealth of experience at several successful major Division 1 programs. And with her demonstrated success of back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances as head coach at Campbell, she’s proven she has the ability to successfully implement her approach in a short period of time.” MSU Athletic Director Alan Haller

McDonald-Kelley has big shoes to fill after the retirement of longtime coach Jacquie Joseph, who was at the helm for 29 seasons.

Before she was at Campbell, McDonald-Kelley spent 10 years as an assistant coach at Ohio State, Florida, Texas Tech, LSU, Ohio and Texas Southern.