EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS-TV) – Michigan State’s football team wrapped up its 12th practice of fall camp this afternoon and one position group that’s been garnering a lot of attention is the Spartans offensive line.

All but three o-lineman are 300-plus pounds this year and many of them come back with a lot of starting experience. Especially center Nick Samac. No other player on the roster has started more games than him in the green and white.

Additionally, East Lansing alum Ethan Boyd is expected to have a bigger role this season.

In 2022 as a redshirt freshman, he took 23 snaps at tackle on offense, including a season-high 15 versus Akron in Week 2.