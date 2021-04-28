MSU QB Theo Day enters transfer portal days after Spring game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Another Michigan State football player has entered the transfer portal, and it’s the biggest one since Michigan State Head Coach Mel Tucker took over the program.

Redshirt Junior Quarterback Theo Day entered the portal on Wednesday, just days following the annual Spring game. Day was the fourth Quarterback to receive reps during the practice, making Wednesday’s announcement less suprising.

Other players who’ve entered the portal since Saturday include:

Damon Kaylor, Redshirt Sophomore, Offensive Line

Tommy Guajardo, Redshirt Freshman, Tight End

Jack Olsen, Freshman, Kicker

Justin Stevens Redshirt Freshman, Offensive Line

Bryce Eimer, Redshirt Freshman, Long Snapper

DeAri Todd, Redshirt Senior, Defensive End

Chris Mayfield, Redshirt Freshman, Defensive Tackle

<<<This story is developing and will be updated.