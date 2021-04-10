MSU signee, Pierre Brooks II, Detroit Douglass wins first-ever state title

Michigan State signee, Pierre Brooks II (right) hugs his dad and head coach, Pierre Brooks Sr. (left), after Detroit Douglass captured its first-ever state title. The Hurricanes took down Tri-unity Christian, 47-41, in the D4 state title game, on April 10, 2021.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On Saturday, Pierre Brooks II did something a lot of Michigan State fans would love to see in the near future.

Win a title at the Breslin Center.

The Michigan State signee helped Detroit Douglass win the Division 4 state championship, 47-41, over Tri-unity Christian.

After scoring 35 in the state quarterfinal and 30 in the state semifinal, Brooks was held to just 15 points in the title game, but that was all the Hurricanes needed from him.

Michigan State signee Pierre Brooks II(@nba_pbj) had himself a day on his future home floor!



The senior played his final game for his dad at Detroit Douglass, and took home the program's first-ever state title. @FREDD_HOOPSQUAD



Hear from Brooks tonight at 6 & 11 on @WLNS pic.twitter.com/cgwio0iwy5 — Ian Kress (@ian_kress) April 10, 2021

As expected, when facing a Division 1 college basketball commit, Tri-unity double-teamed Brooks throughout much of the game. Which opened up more opportunities for Brooks’ teammates to step up.

Fellow senior, Javantae Randle tied Brooks with a team-high 15 points.

“All season we’ve been seeing Pierre getting double teamed, box-and-one, and just people throwing all kinds of gimmick defenses at him. So we’ve seen everything,” Douglass basketball coach, Pierre Brooks Sr said. “We always tell the guys, ‘you got to be ready for your moment,’ while Pierre is attracting so much attention, you know, there’s going to be opportunity where you guys are going to have to make shots.”

Despite the double-team, Brooks’ still found impressive ways to score. With time winding down in the first half, Brooks knocked down a 3-pointer from the Spartan logo at mid-court, giving Douglass a three-point lead at halftime.

With 15 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Brooks threw down his first dunk of the game to give Douglass a 36-27 lead. Then in the fourth quarter, Brooks was fouled on a lay-in that resulted in a successful 3-point play to increase the lead to 11.

Brooks finished with a double-double by pulling down 11 rebounds to go along with his 15 points.

“Pierre has worked so hard,” Brooks Sr. said. “From and early age, we’ve talked about this. We’ve come down to the Breslin for the state championships, and just seeing him get this opportunity, and me being apart of it, is really special.”

Winning is a state title is something only a select few can say they’ve accomplished. Winning a state title with your dad as the head coach is even rarer. The Brooks’ can now say they’ve reached that accomplishment.

“I shed some tears, man, because I know how much we’ve been through,” Brooks II said. “All the early mornings, and all the sweat and tears, blood, just everything for this one moment, and we came out with the victory.”

“That particular moment was somewhat emotional for us – reflecting back on the journey,” Brooks Sr. said, when asked about the hug he shared with his son after the game.

Now, with Brooks’ high school career in the books, he’s excited for his next journey to begin in East Lansing as a Spartan.

“I’m really excited to get in front of the crowd and get in front of the home fans, to get them what they deserve: A national championship. If that’s not your goal, when coming to college, then I don’t know what is,” Brooks II said. “Just bringing a national championship to East Lansing, and just having the best feeling of bonding with your teammates, bonding with the coaches and getting a chance to play at the legendary Breslin Center.”