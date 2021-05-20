MSU Swim and Dive, AD Beekman agree to second sit-down

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Over seven months after Michigan State University announced they were cutting their swimming and diving programs, Athletic Director Bill Beekman had a sit-down Zoom meeting with some members of the team and a handful of people closely involved.

The meeting lasted for two-hours today and those representing the swim and dive teams had a number of questions, namely:

Why he told people in the program there was no plans to cut the team?

Why he would cut loose some of the top students in the nation, who are on the swim team?

Why they decided to scrap the program, just days before the university said they “assessed” building a new pool.

Beekman had a couple of different reasons for why he decided to cut the team.

“It’s our most expensive sport to get into a position to be more successful,” Beekman said. “Lining up the current and historic struggles with the extraordinary capital and infrastructure investment that would be required, that really caused us to take a harder look at swimming as a sport at Michigan State.”

Beekman at one point said that he doesn’t believe that he has been avoiding talking about the swim and dive team. Battle for Spartan Swim and Dive disagreed on Twitter.

“I don’t think we have been avoiding swimming and diving questions.” – Bill Beekman. Says the AD who has not met with the alumni until 210 days after being cut. — BATTLE FOR MSU SWIM AND DIVE (@battleformsu) May 20, 2021

The group had a handful more tweets on the meeting, you can view those below:

Amanda Ling, NCAA Diver qualifier for MSU, asks Bill why he cut swimming and diving so late into the season with the early nature of recruiting.



The viability of swimming and diving as a sport being successful is not a new conversation, Bill essentially responds. — BATTLE FOR MSU SWIM AND DIVE (@battleformsu) May 20, 2021

“These are people that inspire me and to see that passion leak out of them, and cry at the meeting. It was detrimental to our team.”



PERFECTLY SAID (Jr. swimmer, Jack Hiss) — BATTLE FOR MSU SWIM AND DIVE (@battleformsu) May 20, 2021

Michael Balow, the dad of swimmer Sophia Balow, released the following statement: