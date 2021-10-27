MSU warns of fake tickets ahead of top ten matchup with U-M

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This weekend the college football universe revolves around Michigan State and East Lansing.

The Spartans chief rival Michigan is making the trip up US-127 for the first top 10 matchup between the teams since 1964.

All of that means tickets to be apart of the experience Saturday are going to be at a premium.

The Michigan State Athletic Department said today they have received reports of ticket frauds and scams.

They also added that the Spartan Ticket Office can’t guarantee tickets that are purchased through any entity other than the Spartan Ticket Office, the University of Michigan, and StubHub.

In addition, they warned people to not take picture or share barcodes on social media because that can lead to the tickets being stolen.

If you are trying to find out if a ticket is legit or not, you can call the Spartan Ticket Office at 517-355-1610.