Minnesota and Michigan State prepare for a faceoff during the first game of their two-game series at Munn Ice Arena.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State’s hockey team was scheduled to face the University of Wisconsin this week on Dec. 8-9 but that series has now been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Wisconsin program.

Medical officials from both teams agreed it was best to postpone the series. The two teams are expected to make up the series later in the season.

Next up for MSU is a trip to South Bend to Play Notre Dame Dec. 19-20.