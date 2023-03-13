EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University’s women’s basketball coach has stepped down, MSU confirmed on social media.

Suzy Merchant served as MSU women’s basketball coach for 16 seasons. She garnered two Big Ten titles and 10 NCAA Tournament appearances.

Associate head coach Dean Lockwood will take over for Merchant while the university looks for a new coach.

Merchant ended her term at MSU with a 327-186 record and an overall career record of 528-306.

Merchant said she resigned due to health concerns.

You can read her full resignation here.