BELMONT, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State’s Brooke Biermann made her first LPGA appearance on Thursday at the 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

Biermann, a rising junior for the Spartans, got into the tournament with a sponsor’s exemption.

She was two-over after the front nine but calmed her nerves and carded three birdies on the back nine, finishing at one-over for the round.

“My caddy is my dad and he just told me to calm down and just play my game and stick to our game plan which ended up working out pretty well,” said Biermann. “It’s nice to finish with a birdie on 18, I feel like that’s always great momentum into tomorrow.”

Biermann wasn’t the only Spartan in the tournament field as former MSU golfer Valery Plata is a rookie on the LPGA Tour.

Plata recorded five birdies and an eagle during her round but a triple-bogey on the 15th hole put a damper on an otherwise strong showing. Plata finished her round at even par.

“I definitely felt like I knew the golf course better than all of the other places I’ve been playing all year,” said Plata, who has played in the Meijer LPGA Classic before as an amateur. “I’ve got some rounds under my belt here and I feel like it’s more comfortable for me. I know where things are and it’s just an easier week for me.”

Five golfers are tied for the lead after round one at six-under, including defending champion Jennifer Kupcho.