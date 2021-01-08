MSU’s comeback falls short on Clouden’s milestone night

Michigan State junior guard, Nia Clouden, scored a career-high 32 points, and also joined the 1,000 career point club in the Spartans 93-87 loss to Maryland on Jan. 7. Clouden becomes the 29th player in program history to reach 1,000 career points.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – When No. 23 Michigan State entered its Top-25 showdown with No. 12 Maryland on Thursday junior guard Nia Clouden was just 14 points away from surpassing the 1,000 point mark in her career — and if that wasn’t enough to get the Spartans’ adrenaline running, first place in the Big Ten was on the line.

Both teams entered the matchup 3-0 in conference play.

Despite the Spartans outscoring the Terrapins 54-45 in the second half, Maryland was able to take down MSU 93-87.

MSU trailed by 15 points at halftime, but that’s when Clouden came out with a vengeance. With 9:43 to play in the third quarter she scored the Spartans first two points out of the half, in the form of a jump shot, for the 1,000th points of her career becoming just the 29th player in program history to do so.

Clouden’s parents couldn’t be at the game, but that didn’t stop her Mom from blowing up her phone.

“I went to my messages, there was a lot,” said Clouden. “My Mom, I went to her first, there was like twelve. She said, ‘good game.’ I knew I was going to score 1,000 points because my Mom keeps me up to date on literally everything, but of course she wanted me to get it this game, so I tried to get it for her.”

On top of joining the 1,000 point club, Clouden also scored a career-high 32 points.

“That’s what big-time players do,” MSU women’s basketball coach, Suzy Merchant said. “Nia’s never shied away from a moment. I think she was excited to play Maryland. The 1,000 point was great for her but I know she would rather win the game.”

“Nia’s our go-to,” MSU sophomore guard, Julia Ayrault said. “She’s obviously super consistent. Super clutch. She’s amazing.”

“I just tried to give it my all,” Clouden said. “Leave everything on the floor and hope it translates into a win, but we have a lot of games left this season so we can build off of that.”

MSU will be looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season on Sunday, at home against Nebraska.