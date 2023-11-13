EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo and interim football coach Harlon Barnett will be meeting with the media on Monday to preview the upcoming week.

Izzo and the Spartans will be in Chicago on Tuesday to take on Duke in the annual Champions Classic. MSU suffered a loss to James Madison in its season-opener last Monday but bounced back on Thursday with a win over Southern Indiana.

When it comes to the football team, they lost to No. 1 Ohio State, 38-3, on Saturday. The loss was MSU’s third loss to a top-10 team this season and seventh overall. The Spartans will be on the road again this weekend when they take on Indiana.