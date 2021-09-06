MSU’s Kenneth Walker III named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State junior running back Kenneth Walker III has been named the Big Ten Offensive player of the week after his smoking hot start to the 2021 season.

Walker rushed for a career-high 264 yards, the seventh-most in a game in school history and the most ever in a debut.

Walker also had four touchdowns, including a 75-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. He also had multiple other explosive runs of 50, 30 and 23 yards.

He also became only the second running back in school history to have 250 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a game (Eric Allen, school-record 350 yards and four TDs vs. Purdue on Oct. 30, 1971.)

Melvin Gordon (Wisconsin) was the last Big Ten running back to have 250 yards and four rushing touchdowns in a game in 2014.

Walker also is the first Spartan to have 200 yards rushing in a game since Le’Veon Bell did it in 2014 and the four rushing touchdowns he had are the most since Edwin Baker had four vs Minnesota in 2012.

He now leads the nation in rushing and is tied for first in touchdowns.

Walker’s efforts helped Michigan State beat Northwestern 38-21 on Friday, Sept. 3 in Evanston.