EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant is back home resting after a crash Saturday morning.

Merchant was taken to the hospital after she was involved in a minor one-car crash due to a medical incident, MSU said on Twitter.

Because of the crash, she missed the game against Illinois on Sunday as she was recovering and undergoing tests at Sparrow Hospital. Associate head coach Dean Lockwood served as interim head coach.

The MSU women’s basketball Twitter account announced Monday that Merchant has since been released from the hospital.

6 News is working to learn more about what medical incident may have led to the crash and will update you as soon as we learn more.