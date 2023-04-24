Emoni Bates is entering the NBA draft, banking on teams being intrigued with his potential as a scorer after seeing flashes of his talent in two seasons of college basketball.

Bates made the announcement Monday on social media.

“What I been dreaming for my whole life,” he posted on Instagram.

The 6-foot-10 wing averaged 19.2 points and 5.8 rebounds in 30 games at Eastern Michigan last season, making 40.5% of his shots overall and 33% of 3-point attempts.

“I’m excited for Emoni and his future,” Eagles coach Stan Heath told The Associated Press. “He is a talented young player who works extremely hard and is passionate to be successful.”

After graduating from high school in three years and being regarded as a basketball prodigy, Bates went to Memphis for one season and averaged 9.7 points in 18 games during an injury-shortened season. He transferred to play for the school in his hometown of Ypsilanti, Michigan.

“I know he will continue to improve and mature as he continues the journey,” Heath said. “There is no question his best basketball is ahead and I support him on his decision.”

Bates will spend the next couple of months working out for NBA teams and answering their questions about his life on and off the court.