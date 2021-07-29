NBA’s Jaxson Hayes arrested in Los Angeles police struggle

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2020, file photo, New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes looks on during an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. Hayes was arrested in Los Angeles after a struggle with officers who were responding to a report of a domestic dispute and had to use a Taser and other force before they could handcuff him, authorities said Thursday, July 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was arrested in Los Angeles after a struggle with officers who responded to a report of a domestic dispute and used a Taser before handcuffing him, authorities said Thursday.

The 21-year-old player was booked into jail on suspicion of resisting arrest, and a woman declined to cooperate with the investigation into the domestic dispute call early Wednesday, a Los Angeles Police Department statement said.

Hayes, 6-foot-11 and 220 pounds, was treated for unspecified injuries from the struggle before going to jail, police said. He was released on bond that day, online jail records show. An officer also was treated for an unspecified injury and then released from a hospital.

It was not immediately known if Hayes has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

Police said officers found Hayes in the front yard of a home at about 2:50 a.m. The officers said they needed to speak with the victim and asked Hayes to remain outside while they did.

The department said police body-worn cameras recorded Hayes repeatedly trying to get into the residence as officers blocked him and ordered him to stay outside.

The officers requested backup and tried to place Hayes’ hands behind his back but he broke free and pushed an officer into a wall, police said.

The officers forced Hayes to the ground but he tried to get up, and they twice used a Taser, bodyweight and other measures the approximately 2½-minute confrontation before handcuffing him, the statement said.

The LAPD’s Force Investigation Division took over the investigation after being asked to “assess the incident due to the possibility of force being applied to Hayes’ neck during the use of force,” the statement said.

The Pelicans said they are aware of the arrest.

“We are working in conjunction with the NBA and Jaxson’s representatives to gather more information and will have no further comment at this time,” the team said in a statement.

Hayes was drafted eighth overall out of Texas in 2019. He is the son of former NFL tight end Jonathan Hayes, who played for Kansas City and Pittsburgh. The younger Hayes played one college season for the Longhorns before turning pro. In his first two NBA seasons, he has played in 124 games with 17 starts, averaging 7.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 16.5 minutes.

