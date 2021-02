Duke’s DJ Steward (2) shoots against North Carolina State during an NCAA college basketball game at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The NCAA will allow a limited number of fans at the 2021 Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, including all rounds and the Final Four, according to a NCAA press release.

The decision to allow up to 25% capacity with physical distancing was made in conjunction with state and local health authorities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.