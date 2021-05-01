No MSU player taken in 2021 NFL Draft, snapping 80-year streak

CLEVELAND, Oh. (WLNS) — No Michigan State football player was selected in the 2021 NFL draft, snapping an 80-year streak.

Only the University of Michigan and University of Southern California have longer streaks than the Spartans had.

Cornerback Shakur Brown appeared to be the best chance for MSU, but he ultimately was not selected. He will almost surely be signed as an undrafted free agent.

The impressive streak came to an end following the first season with Mel Tucker at the helm for MSU. However, all of the players who were eligible for the draft were recruited by Mark Dantonio and his staff.

Stay tuned with 6 News to hear where Brown, linebacker Antjuan Simmons and possibly other Spartans ultimately sign.