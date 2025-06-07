LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For the second time this year, Okemos has an individual golf state champion.

On Saturday at Forest Akers West, Ian Masih won the Division 1 individual state championship thanks to a 3-under par 69. It was the second straight day Masih shot a 69.

In the fall, Okemos senior Alena Li won the Division 1 girls’ golf individual state championship.

Masih was tied with Detroit Catholic Central’s Jack Whitmore entering the second and final round and beat him by one stroke on Saturday.

Masih plans to play golf at Grand Valley next year and had five birdies in his final round, with the last one coming in his final hole, the par-4 third hole.