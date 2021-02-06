Okemos ski team taking full advantage of its chance to compete

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WLNS) – Prior to Thursday’s announcement that high school winter contact sports can return to play, skiing was one of the only winter sports happening in Michigan.

COVID-19 has caused many delays and cancelations in the sports world, but the only thing that could stop Okemos ski team is not enough snow on the ground.

“We’re very grateful to be out here,” Okemos ski coach, Jeff David said. “Obviously being outside, we’re still practicing the social distancing, the mask wearing and all the guidelines that are in place. We’re able to stay safe and enjoy our sport.”

“Being able to come out here and see our friends, it’s been great,” Okemos senior skier and captain, Sarra Guggemos said. “We’re super grateful to be out here and it’s kind of like and outlet for us.”

The Chiefs weren’t able to hit the slopes until January due to not enough snow on the ground, but Coach David kept his team ready in November and December for when the snow finally reached the Great Lakes state.

“He’s been cheering us on and he’s always at the bottom and top helping before and after races,” Okemos junior skier and captain, Mitchell Forsburg said. “During practices, he’s always helping us between each run, telling us what we can work on. He’s just been a super amazing coach.”

On Thursday, at Mt. Brighton, Okemos competed in the league championship. The girls team took home second place and qualified for the Southeastern Michigan Ski League championship. The boys finished in 7th place and had two individuals qualify.

“With high school it’s great to have a team. I’m on a club team too and it’s more individual,” Guggemos said. “I love having us all together and we’re all one big family.”

Guggemos took home first place in the girls slalom with a two-race combined time of 37.55. She also finished in second place in giant slalom with a combined time of 34.12.

Forsburg took second place in both slalom(41.04) and giant slalom(30.59).