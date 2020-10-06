Okemos wins 10th straight CAAC Blue title

Okemos’ Allison Cui keeps an eye on her ball after driving it down the 6th fairway.

Out at Forrest Acres East Golf Course on Monday afternoon, the Okemos Chiefs and the DeWitt Panthers clashed on the course to decide who would win a CAAC Blue title. Okemos came in as the nine-time defending champion of the league.

There was a crisp fall chill in the air as both teams’ top players competed in a foursome on nine holes in the first group off the tee. For Okemos, Allison Cui and Jessie Hinterman took on DeWitt’s Olivia Brya and Kaitlyn Lawver.

Cui would finish at the top of the leaderboard with a round of 35 while Hinterman had a round of 43. For DeWitt, Brya finished with a 44, and Lawver finished with a 45. Okemos collectively would go on to beat DeWitt 164-186, clinching their 10th straight CAAC Blue title. When speaking with Cui and Okemos head coach Dan Stolz after the game, they were both very pleased with the teams’ performance.

“It feels good cause like this year I’m able to lead a team with my other teammate and it just feels great to know that every year we still have hard-working players and that like we had our loss last week and I feel that just like fueled the fire and pushed us to work harder and that helped us win today,” said Cui.

“I’m glad we played well today you know we got regionals on Wednesday and you’re trying to clinch a championship today and I didn’t want to back into it and play poorly today and get away with it,” said Stolz. “I was just hoping we’d shoot a low score and DeWitt’s a good team. It was a good day.”

The Chiefs will compete in Regionals with a chance to make the MHSAA state tournament.