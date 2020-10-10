Olivet stays undefeated beating Lakewood by 24

The Olivet Eagles came into Friday’s night’s game against the Lake Odessa Lakewood Vikings with a race for the GLAC on both team’s minds. The championship crown would eventually have to go through either Lakewood or Olivet, so Friday night’s game was a test to see how another dominant league opponent would matchup against the undefeated Eagles.

The Eagles defense would strike first as Bo Lincoln would cause a Lakewood safety to take a 2-0 lead. Eagles quarterback Clay Flower ran in a two-yard touchdown to make it 9-0 at the end of the first quarter. Flower would strike throw the air in the second quarter with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Connor Maurer and the first half would end with a 16-0 lead in Olivet’s favor.

In the third quarter, Clay Flower powered his way in for a 4-yard rushing touchdown to take a 23-0 lead over Lakewood. Flower finished with 64-yards rushing on just seven carries while throwing for 73-yards and completing eight out of his ten passes. Olivet’s Michael Groves would run in a six-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to make it a 30-0 game. The Vikings would find the endzone in the fourth quarter as Nathan Willette ran in a 12-yard touchdown but the extra-point kick didn’t go through the uprights. Olivet would close out another win, the final score was 30-6.

This win now cements Olivet as the potential GLAC champion with one game left in the league against Stockbridge on October 23. The Eagles continue to rout teams in GLAC on their route to a league title, outscoring their GLAC opponents 135-19 through three games.

The Eagles will host Williamston next Friday night, while Lakewood will host Leslie, both games are set to kick off at 7 p.m.