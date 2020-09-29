Olivet’s Offensive Line Powering Eagles to Victory

This past Friday night the Olivet Eagles soared to a 58-0 victory over Perry, staying undefeated after the first two weeks of the 2020 season. Two of the Eagles’ weapons in the running game are quarterback Clay Flower and running back Sawyer Moon who rushed for 98-yards and scored three touchdowns against Perry.

“It felt really good it’s all the line though I mean it’s really easy to run when there’s wide-open holes to run every play,” said Moon.

“I’m happy for him I mean credit to our O-line they do a great job every game pound for pound but he’s a great athlete I’ve played with him ever since we were in fifth grade and he’s just that shifty guy on the field who is hard to tackle you can’t really bring him down,” said Flower.

While scoring touchdowns and getting all the glory is fun for the skill players, Moon and Flower both told us that their touchdowns wouldn’t be possible without their powerful offensive line.

“The line is studly,” said Moon.

“It’s a force to be reckoned with just be ready for them knock you out for it,” said Flower.

The Eagles’ head coach, Brock Peters, has enjoyed seeing what his offensive has done so far this season. The coaching staff isn’t focusing on the footwork and the technique of blocking but rather how far the line can push opposing defenses down the field.

“We want our offensive line thinking less and driving people and so we try and simplify our schemes as much as we can,” said Coach Peters. “The O-line is the hardest decision to play because there’s so many variables the other team can line up so many different ways so we wanna simplify it. I want them worrying about driving guys not worrying about which foot they’re stepping with first or second.”

The Eagles will be hosting the Charlotte Orioles on Friday night for the first varsity football game between the two schools. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.