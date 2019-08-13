Ollie wins ruling on union protection in fight over firing

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The arbitrator in the dispute between UConn and Kevin Ollie says the former basketball coach is protected by a union contract when it comes to the standard the school must meet in proving his ouster was justified.

The union agreement requires a showing of serious misconduct.

UConn had argued that Ollie’s personal contract superseded union protections, allowing it to fire him for a broader range of offenses.

The arbitrator, in a decision dated July 31, found that Ollie did not give up his union protections when signing his contract.

The arbitrator plans hearings to determine whether UConn fired Ollie in March 2018 for just cause, or if he is owed more than $10 million that was left on his contract.

The NCAA Committee on Infractions last month placed the UConn program on two years of probation and sanctioned Ollie individually for numerous violations of NCAA rules during his tenure.

___

