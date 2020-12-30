One of the best in MSU women’s golf history, Allyson Geer-Park competed with the best in the world at the Arnold Palmer Cup

Allyson Geer-Park competes in the Arnold Palmer Cup on Dec. 21-23 at Bay Hill Club and Lodge, in Orlando, Florida. The Ryder Cup-style tournament features the top men’s and women’s university/college golfers matching the United States (12 men, 12 women) against a team of international players (12 men, 12 women). Geer was one of six players automatically qualifier to the 12-woman US Team.

EAST LANSING, Mich.(WLNS) – For, 2020 Michigan State graduate, Allyson Geer-Park it was quite the career at MSU.

“They(MSU) not only shaped me as player, as a person but as an athlete and as a woman in general,” Geer-Park said. “I definitely don’t think I’d be where I am or be who I am right now if it wasn’t for those three and a half years.”

The Brighton native, without question made the most of her time with the MSU women’s golf team. Despite covid-19 taking away her last couple months as a Spartan. Geer-Park owns the number one career average in program history, with a 72.87.

“Ally goes down, right next to Sarah Burnham, as one of the best players we’ve ever had in the history,” MSU women’s golf coach Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll said.

It’s quite possible you could write a book of all the things Geer-Park accomplished at Michigan State. Most recently she was selected as one of the top six female golfers in the county, to compete in the 2020 Arnold Palmer Cup.

“It was the one tournament that I always had on my list. I talked to my coach about it ever year,” Geer-Park said. “Before I graduated I wanted to be able to play in it.”

With Geer-Park having turned pro, she truly enjoyed having another chance to represent Michigan State, as well as the United States of America.

“Any opportunity you get to represent your country is incredible, in amateur golf and professional golf and represent someone like Arnold Palmer,” Geer-Park said. “Obviously we didn’t have the outcome we wanted to on the U.S.A side, but it was a week of so many memories.”

Slobodnik-Stoll said, “Talk about a wonderful young women, who will always represent Michigan State with pride and with class, it is Ally Geer.”