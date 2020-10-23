Panthers power past Mason for second straight district title

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Division 2 boys soccer district title game took place at Mason High School between DeWitt and Mason. Both teams tied in the regular season. DeWitt however came out on top in the district championship 2-1.

Senior forward Landon Hungerford scored both of the Panthers’ goals. He converted the first goal on a penalty kick in the 11th minute. Then, with just sixteen minutes remaining Hungerford scored his second goal, on a header, to help lead his team to their second straight district championship.

“It feels great,” said Hungerford. “We had a goal at the beginning of the season and that was to win another district championship.”

DeWitt will head to the regionals which begin next week.