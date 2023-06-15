KALAMAZOO – In a game that started on Tuesday night but had to be finished Wednesday morning, the Parma Western Panthers fell short 10-2 to Vicksburg in the Division 2 State Quarterfinals.

The Bulldogs led 6-2 in the fourth inning when play was halted Tuesday night due to rain. When play resumed Wednesday morning, the Panthers wiggled out of a jam in the fourth before Vicksburg added four runs in the fifth to pull away.

“We got up in the morning and we got back on the bus at 8 a.m. to come back here,” said head coach Tonya Bassett. “I thought we came in ready to play, I do think they’re a strong team and they hit the ball well and we just couldn’t do it.We couldn’t string together enough hits to score runs.” Parma Western ends its season with district and regional titles to its credit.