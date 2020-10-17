Pewamo-Westphalia battled rival Fowler for CMAC title

FOWLER, Mich (WLNS)- The Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates traveled 10 miles down the road to take on their rival, Fowler. This rivalry game had a lot more than just bragging rights on the line, the CMAC Championship would go to the winner.

The Pirates got off to a big lead but Fowler would score a touchdown to make the score 22-7 at the half. Those seven points are the first points any team has scored on Pewamo-Westphalia this season. The second half would be a slower-paced game as four turnovers limited each team’s chances to score.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Pirates ran in a touchdown and completed a two-point conversion to take a 30-7 lead. The Eagles weren’t to mount a comeback as Pewamo-Westphalia would go on to win its sixth straight CMAC title. When it comes to bragging rights, this win made the overall record between the two teams 28-27 in Pewamo-Westphalia’s favor.

The Pirates will travel to Lansing to take on Lasing Catholic next Friday night, while Fowler will travel to Saginaw Nouvel to take on the Panthers. Both games are set to kick off at 7 p.m.