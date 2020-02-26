Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates preparing for Potterville

The defending state champion Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates, are on a 14-game winning streak. Their next game against Potterville is one of the many they need to win in order to be crowned back-to-back league champions.

“Potterville’s a very good team, maybe they didn’t have the best night against us the last time. We’ve got tremendous respect for them. Very good shooting team, some kids that have been on the varsity for a long time. We know it’ll be a real hard game for us,” said Head Coach Luke Pohl.

Coach Pohl’s players also know the challenge their going up against.

“They’re a really good team and we just know that we gotta come out, play the best defense that we can against them,” said Pewamo-Westphalia senior guard Kyle Stump. “They’re a good team so they’re gonna make some shots but we just gotta limit the shots they make.”

The familiarity is part of the fun for Pewamo-Westphalia senior guard Nathen Martin.

“Just more competition to win the league and as long as there’s competition there, it’s going to bring out the best of us and them so it make it more fun,” said Martin.

The Pirates are an extremely focused and disciplined team. When we tried to get them to talk about the pressure of defending a state championship and continuing their winning streak, all they wanted to discuss was their favorite part of the game.

Defense. Defense. Defense.

The Pirates on average hold their opponents to only 28 points per game.

“That’s always travel with us, sometimes offense might not be there but our defense is one thing we really work hard at,” said Stump.

Having played Potterville before and having seen the firepower of their players, the Pirates are taking aim at more specific targets.

“One of their forwards slash guards I guess he puts up pretty good numbers offensively, rebounds and points wise. So our biggest thing is to shut him down and turn them over with our defense,” said Martin.

For this group of six seniors, it’s all about going out with bang.

“We just wanna see how far we can get again, keep working hard and let the rest take care of itself,” said Stump.



The Pirates will host the battle against the Potterville Vikings on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m.