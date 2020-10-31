Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates put their ship on cruise control, winning 46-14

WESTPHALIA, Mich (WLNS) – If there’s one thing the Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates know how to do come playoff time, it’s win. After losing their first game in nearly two years last week to Lansing Catholic, the Pirates were on a quest to show everyone they are still the defending state champions in District 7.

The Pirates hosted Hesperia in the opening round of the playoffs and this one got ugly for the visiting Panthers very quickly. The Pirates went to the running game early and often, handing it off to Dak Ewalt for two rushing touchdowns, getting out to a 14-0 lead.

By halftime, the Pirates pulled in the sails and went on full cruise control leading 46-0. P-W would capture its sixth victory of the season beating Hesperia by a final score of 46-14.

The Pirates will look to continue their quest to repeat as state champions when they face the North Muskegon Norsemen at Pirate Field in the District Semifinal game.