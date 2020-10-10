Pewamo-Westphalia’s dominance continues with win over Saranac

SARANAC, Mich. (WLNS) – In Week 4 of the high school football season Division 7 top-ranked Pewamo-Wesphalia continued to roll. The Pirates beat Saranac Friday 63-0.
With their shutout, P-W hasn’t allowed their opponents to score a single point for the last four straight weeks. Also, Pewamo-Westphalia has scored at least forty-nine points in every one of their games so far this season.
Will the dominance continue? The Pirates face No. 2 (Division 8) Fowler next week and the Eagles are also undefeated after beating Bath 27-6.