Pistons pick Sekou Doumbouya in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft

DETROIT, Mich (WLNS/Bleacher Report/ESPN) With the 15th pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons got Sekou Doumbouya.



The Guinean-born French professional basketball player is a 6-foot-9 modern combo forward who is listed at 210 pounds.



ESPN analysts say he is a fluid athlete who loves to run the lanes in transition as well as a versatile defender who can check positions 1-4 when fully engaged.



Doumbouya, who is 18 and the youngest player eligible for the draft, picked up a basketball for the first time just six years ago.



According to Bleacher Report, Doumbouya was born in Conakry, Guinea which is a former French colony in West Africa. He moved with his mother and his three siblings to France when he was just a year old. He grew up in Fleury-les-Aubrais, a town two hours south of Paris. At 12, a friend introduced him to hoops, and he started playing in pickup games.



Detroit is built around All-Star Blake Griffin and center Andre Drummond who took the 41-41 Pistons team to the eighth seed of the Eastern Conference.



Doumbouya is joining a team that only made it to the playoffs twice in the last decade.



Widely considered a top-10 talent, Doumbouya will give the Pistons the length on the wing they’ve lacked for the last few seasons.



Although it is unlikely he will play his rookie season as he does need time to develop.



Doumbouya played for Limoges and competed in EuroCup around a wrist injury last season. He averaged 6.9 points and 2.8 rebounds in 15 minutes a game competing against older professionals.



This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Courtesy: Detroit Pistons Twitter