INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLNS) – It’s time now for our 6 Sports Champion play of the week!



On Friday in Indianapolis during MSU’s game against Wisconsin, A.J. Hoggard looked like a true quarterback on the floor, and sent the ball upcourt to Marcus Bingham and the big fella slammed it home.

Marky’s dunk kept the Spartans in the game to help them go on to take down the badgers

It’s why the alley-oop slam is our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.