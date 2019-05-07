6 Sports Play of the Week May 6

Our 6 Sports Play of the Week is a doubleheader.  Let’s go to Comerica Park where the Detroit Tigers are hosting the Kansas City Royals.  Game is tied in the top of the tenth when a fly ball is lofted to shallow left field.  Tiger Brandon Dixon gets on his horse, dives and makes a great catch.  That’s normally a Play of the Week.  But not this week.  Bottom of the tenth rolls around. Tigers have two men on base in a 2-2 game.  Who comes to the plate? You guessed it. Brandon Dixon fires a shot into the right field seats for a walkoff three-run home run.  It’s a game winner and Dixon lodges a double Play of the Week.

