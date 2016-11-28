(WLNS) – Time now for our 6 Sports Play of the Week.

We do this every Monday during our 6 o’clock sportscast.

We go back to high school football for one last blast during Pewamo-Westphalia’s stirring victory Saturday morning over Detroit Loyola in the division 7 state championship game.

Look at this interception by PW defensive back Logan Hengebach.

A perfectly timed tip and catch to thwart a Loyola drive inside the 5-yard line.

He also made a spectacular touchdown catch earlier in the game.

Watch it again, Logan Hengesback of PW authors our 6 Sports Play of the Week and congratulations to the Pirates and to Jackson Lumen Christi for winning state titles over the weekend.