by: Kevin VanderKolk

Posted: / Updated:

(WLNS) – Time now for our 6 Sports Play of the Week.

We do this every Monday during our 6 o’clock sportscast.

We go back to high school football for one last blast during Pewamo-Westphalia’s stirring victory Saturday morning over Detroit Loyola in the division 7 state championship game.

Look at this interception by PW defensive back Logan Hengebach.

A perfectly timed tip and catch to thwart a Loyola drive inside the 5-yard line.

He also made a spectacular touchdown catch earlier in the game.

Watch it again, Logan Hengesback of PW authors our 6 Sports Play of the Week and congratulations to the Pirates and to Jackson Lumen Christi for winning state titles over the weekend.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

