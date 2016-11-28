(WLNS) – Time now for our 6 Sports Play of the Week.
We go back to high school football for one last blast during Pewamo-Westphalia’s stirring victory Saturday morning over Detroit Loyola in the division 7 state championship game.
Look at this interception by PW defensive back Logan Hengebach.
A perfectly timed tip and catch to thwart a Loyola drive inside the 5-yard line.
He also made a spectacular touchdown catch earlier in the game.
Watch it again, Logan Hengesback of PW authors our 6 Sports Play of the Week and congratulations to the Pirates and to Jackson Lumen Christi for winning state titles over the weekend.