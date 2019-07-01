6 Sports Play of the Week July 1

It’s Monday and that means it’s time again for the 6 Sports Play of the Week. This week we head to Comerica Park and the Tigers playing host to the Washington Nationals. There haven’t been a lot of bright moments for the Tigers this season but this is one of them. A deep drive to left center field and Tiger Jacoby Jones gets on his horse. He times his leap at the fence perfectly and turns a home run into an out. Fans always appreciate the extra effort and some flashy glovework. Jacoby Jones has it all in this week’s 6 Sports Play of the Week.