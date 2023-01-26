DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) – Just four people in the history of Dewitt Boys Basketball have been able to do what Bryce Kurncz did on Thursday, as he joined elite company in the 1,000-point club.

Courtesy: @dewittathletics

“It has been something I have been working for my whole life since freshman year and it was just a goal I have just been trying to reach since my first game on varsity so it was definitely huge,” Bryce Kurncz said.

That game versus East Lansing will be memorable for many reasons. The senior eclipsed 1,000 points in style racking up a whopping 39 points in a game that saw five overtimes.

“I didn’t know how close I was against East Lansing but those five overtimes definitely helped me reach that milestone,” Kurncz said.

“It was crazy because we kind of had a plan going into the game where we would call a timeout if he eclipsed the 1,000 point mark to make sure we can celebrate with the team on the bench,” Bill Flannery, Dewitt Boys Basketball Coach said. “It didn’t happen until the fifth overtime and at that point, I am looking at my assistants and I am like ‘Can I still call a time out?’ and they are like don’t you dare call a timeout, the momentum of this game could hinge on that timeout so we were able to do something right after with him there and celebrate with the fans, his family and all of panther nation.”

Courtesy: @bkurncz

The hardwood isn’t the only place Kurncz has found success, earlier this month he announced he would be taking his talents to the collegiate level but on the gridiron to play football for Michigan Tech.

“Playing football has been a dream, especially the past couple of years since I was on Varsity,” Kurncz said. “Those years changed my life so getting to play if the next four years is super exciting for me.”