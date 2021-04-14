Player of the Week: Grand Ledge’s Noah Warren showing off his versality

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – After nearly two years, high school baseball teams have made their return to the diamond.

Grand Ledge has started the season 4-0. The most recent wins came in a doubleheader sweep of Fowlerville, on Monday. The Comets won game one, 1-0, and proceeded to power their way to a 14-3 win in game two.

Senior Noah Warren played a big role in both wins. In game one, the Kellogg Community College commit pitched two innings, struck out four batters, picked up the save and drove in the only run of the game.

In game two, Warren went 3-4 at the plate and drove in four runs, three of which came from a homerun in the fifth inning.

“I didn’t even know it was gone, but, just rounding the bases, I see the guys cheering me on,” Warren said. “Its been a while since I’ve had that feeling.”

“He’s our lead-off guy, he’s probably one of our top two, or three pitchers, and he’s just a gamer,” Grand Ledge co-head coach, Grant Householder said. “Kellogg knows what they’re getting when he committed to go play there. He’s the straw that stirs the drink.”

Grand Ledge was scheduled to have its home-opener against Chelsea on Thursday, April 8, but due to weather the game was postponed. A week later, the Comets finally get their chance to play ball at Gorman Field.

Grand Ledge will host Eaton Rapids on Thursday, April 15. Warren is expected to be the lead-off, and in the Comets last home-opener, back in 2019, Warren was batting ninth, and had a memory he hasn’t forgotten.

“We were playing Brighton, and they were a top-ranked team, I came up, bases-loaded with two outs, I had two strikes on me, and I knocked a triple off left-center to score three runs,” Warren said. “That was kind of a big moment in the game, and that really just jump-started my sophomore year and gave me the confidence that I really needed.”

“He hit it and cleared the bases, got on the base, did a little fist pump, and you always like those moments,” Householder said.