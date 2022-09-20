PORTLAND, Mich. (WLNS) — Portland boys basketball coach and Fowler resident Jason Goerge has passed away at the age of 48.

Goerge died at Sparrow Health System on Saturday, Sept. 17.

He worked for the Michigan Department of Correction for 25 years, according to his obituary.

However, his true passion was for family and for coaching.

He had coached high school basketball since 2007 and was heading into his fourth year as coach of the varsity boys team in Portland.

Portland will do a moment of silence at their football game on Friday and before the first basketball game of the season later this fall, Portland Athletic Director Kevin Veale told 6 Sports.

Veale also said a replacement has not been chosen yet for Goerge but the athletic department will do whatever is best for the kids.

Goerge’s brother Nathan is the coach of the Fowler High School girls basketball team, so it’s safe to say basketball and family were very intertwined for him.

A visitation is being held on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 4-8 p.m. and Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 1-8 p.m.